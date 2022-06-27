Bengaluru traffic cops suspended for taking Rs 2,500 bribe from motorist for carrying wash basin inside car

An assistant police sub-inspector and head constable, who were on duty at Devanga junction of Bengaluru, have been suspended for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 2,500 from a motorist from Kerala “for carrying a wash basin inside a car”.

The suspended assistant SI Mahesh D C and head constable Gangadharappa are attached to Halasur gate traffic police station. The incident took place on June 10 when the cops who were manning the traffic at Devanga junction stopped the car driven by a person named Santosh Kumar, a Keralite, and told him that it was violation of rules to carry wash basin inside the car.

According to joint commissioner of police (crime) Ravikanthe Gowda B R, the officers initially demanded a fine of Rs 20,000 and later gave an option to ‘settle’ the matter by paying Rs 2,500. Santosh paid Rs 2,500 and immediately shot an email to the top brass of the police department.

Gowda said the officers have been suspended as the initial probe revealed they were irresponsible at work.

The incident also created a flutter on social media with Director General of Police (DGP) Praveen Sood taking the matter to Twitter saying that no vehicle should be stopped if they have not committed any traffic violation. A resident of Bengaluru, Srivatsava Vajapeyam, tweeted, “When Praveen Sood was ACP traffic, he had banned stopping vehicles for checking documents. You could be stopped only for an offence. Now with Praveen Sood as DGP, stopping vehicles everywhere is a daily phenomenon!”

In his reply, the DGP said: “Yes I stand by it & reiterate again… no vehicle SHALL BE STOPPED only for checking documents unless it has committed a traffic violation visible to the naked eye. Only exception is drunken driving. Have instructed @CPBlr (Bengaluru city police commissioner) & @jointcptraffic (Joint commissioner of police, Bengaluru (traffic) for its implementation immediately.”

People on numerous occasions have raised concerns over city police stopping vehicles in the middle of the road posing threat to both commuters and motorists. Recently many people also raised their voice against traffic police who were keen on penalizing the motorists and not on managing the traffic.

Bengaluru city traffic this year (till May 31) booked 37,07,312 cases under Motor Vehicles act for violating traffic rules and have collected a whopping Rs 69.74 crore. Last year, the police had collected fine to the tune of Rs 140 crore for violating traffic rules.