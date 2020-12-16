Bengaluru: Traffic cops create green corridor for donated heart, save life of 58-year-old

Apart from his heart, the donor's liver, lungs, and kidneys were also donated.

A 58-year-old man in Bengaluru got a new lease of life on Wednesday after the traffic police facilitated a green corridor during peak hours to enable a heart transplant surgery on time.

According to the police, the heart was transported from Aster RV Hospital in JP Nagar 1st Phase to Narayana Health City (NHC) in Bommasandra within 23 minutes. “A distance of 20 kilometres was covered between 11.23 am and 11.46 am by creating a green corridor throughout the route,” an officer added.

A spokesperson of NHC said that the patient who received the heart underwent the transplant within minutes. “As the patient’s condition could only be improved through a heart transplant, doctors requested him to register at Jeevasarthake (a state-run body which coordinates organ donation). Fortunately, he received a matching heart today. The transplant surgery has been successful and the patient is recovering,” the spokesperson said.

According to doctors who performed the surgery, the heart was donated by a patient who was declared brain dead during the early hours of Wednesday after being admitted to Aster RV Hospital on December 14. The recipient, identified as Surendra Babu, is suffering from dilated cardiomyopathy and is under treatment since August this year.

While the matching heart was received by Babu from the late donor, the deceased’s liver, lungs, and kidneys were donated to patients at Aster RV Hospital, Apollo Hospital, and Aster CMI (Hebbal).

