Bengaluru traffic alert: MG Road resurfacing to begin tomorrow, Bangalore University road closed

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Commuters passing through Bengaluru’s Central Business District should brace for possible traffic disruptions as the Bengaluru Central City Corporation (BCCC) is set to begin the long-awaited resurfacing of MG Road from Thursday.
The BCCC will begin by resurfacing a 2.2‑km stretch between Trinity Circle and Cubbon Park Police Station Circle.
Chief Engineer Vijayakumar Haridas confirmed to the media that preparatory work is scheduled to start on the evening of March 4, though minor delays may occur due to pending traffic police clearances. The civic body has set a 15‑day deadline to complete the project.
To limit disruption on this key arterial road, initial milling work—which involves scraping off the damaged top layer—will be carried out during evening hours after peak traffic, an official said. Work will proceed in patches, with debris cleared immediately to ensure smooth traffic flow the following morning.
A senior traffic police officer noted that significant disruptions are unlikely during the first eight to nine days. Vehicles can continue using the milled surface without diversions until the actual asphalting phase begins, after which temporary traffic rerouting will be enforced.
The project has undergone notable revisions. The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) had originally planned to white-top the road, but traffic police denied permission, citing the extended road closure it would require and the risk of bringing city traffic to a standstill.
The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) also dropped its proposal to replace 40-year-old water pipelines along the stretch, as the faster asphalting timeline could not accommodate the extensive underground work involved.
The resurfacing is being carried out under the Chief Minister’s Infrastructure Development Programme for the Shantinagar constituency, funded under a Rs 25 crore package earmarked to re-lay seven key roads, including M G Road.
Bangalore University road to be closed from today
From Wednesday, the Bengaluru traffic police will close the road heading towards Jnanabharathi campus, Bangalore University, from Mysore Road due to steel girder replacement work on the Railway Bridge. The traffic police said that the road would be closed from 6 pm Thursday to Friday noon.
Traffic diversions are as follows:
* Vehicles coming from Mysore Road towards Bangalore University and Ullal Ring Road can proceed from Jnanabharathi Junction, take a right turn at Jairamdas Junction, proceed from Muthurayanagar-Govt. Press Road, take a right turn near BPEd Ground and proceed to Bangalore University Road.
* Vehicles moving from Ullal Junction via Bangalore University to Jnanabharathi Junction and Mysore Road can take a left turn near Bangalore University Head Office Circle and proceed via Nagarabhavi Main Road to Nagarabhavi Ring Road and proceed to Mysore Road.
* Vehicles moving from Mariyappanapalya Junction via Bangalore University to Jnanabharathi Junction and Mysore Road can take a left turn on Bangalore University Main Road, take a right turn near Bangalore University Head Office Circle, proceed via Nagarabhavi Main Road to Nagarabhavi Ring Road and proceed to Mysore Road.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram