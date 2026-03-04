Bengaluru traffic alert: MG Road resurfacing to begin tomorrow, Bangalore University road closed

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) also dropped its proposal to replace 40-year-old water pipelines along the stretch, as the faster asphalting timeline could not accommodate the extensive underground work involved. (Photo/@@blrcitytraffic)

Commuters passing through Bengaluru’s Central Business District should brace for possible traffic disruptions as the Bengaluru Central City Corporation (BCCC) is set to begin the long-awaited resurfacing of MG Road from Thursday.

The BCCC will begin by resurfacing a 2.2‑km stretch between Trinity Circle and Cubbon Park Police Station Circle.

Chief Engineer Vijayakumar Haridas confirmed to the media that preparatory work is scheduled to start on the evening of March 4, though minor delays may occur due to pending traffic police clearances. The civic body has set a 15‑day deadline to complete the project.

To limit disruption on this key arterial road, initial milling work—which involves scraping off the damaged top layer—will be carried out during evening hours after peak traffic, an official said. Work will proceed in patches, with debris cleared immediately to ensure smooth traffic flow the following morning.