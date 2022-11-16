Traffic advisory issued in Bengaluru; commuters using Old Madras Road to take note

Bengaluru Traffic Police Wednesday issued a traffic advisory regarding the diversion of vehicles from Old Madras Road to Indiranagar in East Bengaluru due to white topping work on a section of the OMR.

The notice warned commuters of traffic congestion in parts of East Bengaluru, including Indiranagar, Halasoor and Jeevan Bhima Nagar areas.

Here’s the full advisory:

Traffic diversions are in effect on Old Madras Road due to white topping work between 100 Feet Road junction and Lakshmipuram junction.

Heavy vehicles from KR Puram are to use the 80 Feet road and Chinmaya MissionHospital Road to reconnect to Old Madras Road.

Smaller vehicles should use the 100 Feet road and the CMH Road.

Traffic congestion is expected on CMH Road and surrounding areas in Indiranagar, Halasoor and Jeevan Bhima Nagar traffic police limits in East Bengaluru.