Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Towing must be re-introduced in Bengaluru, says new city police commissioner Pratap Reddy

Earlier in February, the state government had suspended towing of vehicles in Bengaluru after allegations of corruption surfaced. A video of a woman being manhandled by a police officer over a towing issue had also gone viral.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
Updated: May 17, 2022 11:00:11 pm
IPS officer Kamal Pant hands over charge to CH Pratap Reddy who has been appointed as the new Bengaluru city police commissioner. (Express)

After assuming charge as the 35th Bengaluru police commissioner Tuesday, IPS officer CH Pratap Reddy said that towing vehicles in no-parking zones might be re-introduced in the Karnataka capital.

Reddy said in a press meet, “Handling traffic issues will be a challenge since people are returning to normal life after the Covid-19 pandemic. Towing must be re-introduced and I shall discuss the issue with my colleagues.”

The new police commissioner said he will try to promote credible and responsible policing in the city. “Bengaluru is a global and cosmopolitan city. Whatever happens here goes viral and when it comes to maintaining law and order and detection of crimes, we will and should act responsibly,” he added.

Mentioning the recent acid-attack case, Reddy said: “Special cells will be formed to monitor progress in investigation of major crimes in order to take it to a logical end. In the acid-attack case, the chargesheet will be filed at the earliest and we shall ensure that it is heard at a fast track court.”

Talking about cybercrime cases, Reddy said: “I have some ideas on cybercrimes. The concept of Cybercrime Incident Report (CIR) is helpful to victims in recovering their money. The victims should report such incidents by dialling 112 in the golden hour.”

Reddy signed off by stating that there will be zero tolerance towards police personnel involved in anti-social activities.

