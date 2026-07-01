Bengaluru’s NICE Road, Electronic City flyover toll fares revised: Here’s price list

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Commuting through the Electronics City Elevated Expressway and NICE Peripheral Road became costlier from Wednesday as revised toll rates came into effect across key stretches in Bengaluru.
Nandi Economic Corridor Enterprises Limited (NICE) has revised toll rates across multiple stretches of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor Project. Under the new structure, motorists on the NICE Road will continue to be charged section-wise between Hosur Road and Tumakuru Road, rather than a flat fee for the entire route.
For cars, the toll is now Rs 72 on the Hosur Road–Bannerghatta Road stretch, Rs 77 on the Mysuru Road-Magadi Road stretch, and Rs 83 on the Link Road. Two-wheelers will pay between Rs 11 and Rs 33, depending on the section used.
On the Electronics City Elevated Expressway, operated by Bangalore Elevated Tollway Pvt Ltd (BETPL), the toll for cars has been increased to Rs 65 for a single journey, while a multiple-journey ticket will cost Rs 100. The monthly pass has been revised to Rs 1,960. Toll rates for two-wheelers remain unchanged at Rs 25 for a single trip and Rs 40 for multiple journeys.
At the Attibele Toll Plaza on NH-44, also operated by BETPL, cars will pay Rs 40 for a single trip and Rs 60 for multiple journeys. The monthly pass stands at Rs 1,175. Two-wheelers continue to pass through free of charge.
BETPL said the revised rates were calculated using the Wholesale Price Index as of March 31, 2026, in line with NHAI guidelines. The new tariffs will remain in effect until June 30, 2027.
|Electronic City elevated corridor
|Sl. No.
|Category of Vehicle
|Single Journey
|Multiple Journey
|Monthly Pass
|1
|Two Wheeler
|25
|40
|785
|2
|Car, Jeep and Van
|65
|100
|1960
|3
|LCV/Mini Bus
|90
|135
|2745
|4
|Bus and Truck
|185
|275
|5495
|5
|MAV
|365
|550
|10985
|NICE road
|Sl. No.
|Section
|Length (km)
|Car
|Bus
|Truck
|LCV
|MAV
|Two-wheeler
|1
|Hosur Road to Bannerghatta Road
|8.74
|72
|215
|141
|83
|143
|33
|2
|Bannerghatta Road to Kanakapura Road
|6.79
|53
|171
|108
|55
|110
|17
|3
|Kanakapura Road to Clover Leaf Junction
|4.36
|39
|105
|66
|44
|61
|11
|4
|Clover Leaf Junction to Mysore Road
|3.88
|36
|94
|55
|44
|61
|11
|5
|Mysore Road to Magadi Road
|9.55
|77
|226
|154
|94
|149
|33
|6
|Magadi Road to Tumkur Road
|7.48
|61
|176
|116
|66
|116
|17
|7
|Link Road
|8.10
|83
|220
|149
|88
|165
|25
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram