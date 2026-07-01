Bengaluru’s NICE Road, Electronic City flyover toll fares revised: Here’s price list

BETPL said the revised toll rates were calculated using the Wholesale Price Index as on March 31, 2026, in line with NHAI guidelines. (Express/Representational image)

Commuting through the Electronics City Elevated Expressway and NICE Peripheral Road became costlier from Wednesday as revised toll rates came into effect across key stretches in Bengaluru.

Nandi Economic Corridor Enterprises Limited (NICE) has revised toll rates across multiple stretches of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor Project. Under the new structure, motorists on the NICE Road will continue to be charged section-wise between Hosur Road and Tumakuru Road, rather than a flat fee for the entire route.

For cars, the toll is now Rs 72 on the Hosur Road–Bannerghatta Road stretch, Rs 77 on the Mysuru Road-Magadi Road stretch, and Rs 83 on the Link Road. Two-wheelers will pay between Rs 11 and Rs 33, depending on the section used.