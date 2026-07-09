Bengaluru to tow, auction abandoned vehicles parked on footpaths after 7-day notice

GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwara Rao said notices will be pasted on abandoned vehicles, granting owners seven days to remove the vehicles. (Photo: @EatWalkRepeat/X)

Written by Sara Raghav

Two days before the ‘Safe Footpath’ campaign was scheduled to end, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) on Wednesday informed that the civic agency will start a special drive beginning Friday to remove abandoned vehicles parked on pavements.

The GBA said the five corporations under it and the traffic police will jointly undertake the drive.

GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwara Rao said notices will be pasted on abandoned vehicles, granting owners seven days to remove the vehicles. If the vehicles are not removed within the 7-day notice period, they will be towed and seized by the authorities. All seized vehicles will subsequently be put up for public auction as per Section 324 of the GBA Act, 2024.