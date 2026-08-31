Bengaluru to restrict certain vehicles on 5 major flyovers from Sept. Check new rules

While the restrictions on all other flyovers will be enforced from September 4, restrictions on the Electronic City elevated corridor will come into effect from September 11. (Representative Image)

After reviewing road accident cases and traffic jams, the Bengaluru traffic police have decided to restrict the movement of certain vehicles on five flyovers in the city starting September 4.

In a statement released on Sunday, the traffic police announced they will enforce the restrictions on BGS flyover, Peenya elevated corridor, Electronic City elevated corridor, Double-Decker flyover (from Silk Board to Ragigudda) and International airport flyover (from Sanjeevnagar cross to Vidyashilp junction).

Karthik Reddy, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Bengaluru, said, “The key factors that were considered while taking decisions on restrictions were road safety, road design and width of the flyover, reducing the severity of the impact of accidents, mitigating traffic congestion caused by vehicle breakdowns, easing congestion occurring at the entry and exit points of flyovers, traffic management during emergencies, safety of pedestrians and two-wheeler riders and a comprehensive road safety approach.”