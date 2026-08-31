Bengaluru to restrict certain vehicles on 5 major flyovers from Sept. Check new rules

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After reviewing road accident cases and traffic jams, the Bengaluru traffic police have decided to restrict the movement of certain vehicles on five flyovers in the city starting September 4.
In a statement released on Sunday, the traffic police announced they will enforce the restrictions on BGS flyover, Peenya elevated corridor, Electronic City elevated corridor, Double-Decker flyover (from Silk Board to Ragigudda) and International airport flyover (from Sanjeevnagar cross to Vidyashilp junction).
Karthik Reddy, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Bengaluru, said, “The key factors that were considered while taking decisions on restrictions were road safety, road design and width of the flyover, reducing the severity of the impact of accidents, mitigating traffic congestion caused by vehicle breakdowns, easing congestion occurring at the entry and exit points of flyovers, traffic management during emergencies, safety of pedestrians and two-wheeler riders and a comprehensive road safety approach.”
BGS flyover
Heavy goods vehicles have been prohibited from taking the flyover, and other light goods vehicles will be restricted from using it from 7 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 10 pm every day.
Peenya elevated corridor
Passenger and goods auto-rickshaws have been totally prohibited. Heavy and medium goods vehicles will not be allowed to use the route from 7 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 10 pm.
International airport flyover
Two-wheelers and autorickshaws have been barred from taking the flyover. Movement of all categories of goods vehicles will be restricted from 6 am to 10 pm.
Double-decker flyover
The traffic police have announced that the flyover will become totally out of bounds for heavy goods vehicles.
Electronic City elevated corridor
Goods vehicles have been banned from plying between 6 am and 10 pm. Moreover, two-wheelers and both passenger and goods autorickshaws have been barred from using the route altogether.
While the restrictions on all other flyovers will be enforced from September 4, restrictions on the Electronic City elevated corridor will come into effect from September 11, the traffic police said.
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