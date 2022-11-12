scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 12, 2022

Bengaluru to receive light rainfall till Nov 15

The minimum temperature in Bengaluru was 19.5 degree Celsius, resulting in a chilly morning. The minimum temperature is likely to remain low in the next 48 hours.

Since October 1, Bengaluru has received 347 mm of rainfall. (file)

Bengaluru received 0.7 mm of rainfall Saturday morning. In its weather forecast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the city will receive light rainfall till November 15.

Since October 1, Bengaluru has received 347 mm of rainfall.

The minimum temperature in Bengaluru was 19.5 degree Celsius, resulting in a chilly morning. The minimum temperature is likely to remain low in the next 48 hours.

“Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain is very likely. Mist is very likely during early morning hours in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 23 and 19 degree Celsius, respectively,” the IMD said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — ‘Carbon Billionair...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — ‘Carbon Billionair...
Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma’s India was an IPL all-stars team, no...Premium
Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma’s India was an IPL all-stars team, no...
Draft Telecom Bill: Negative impact on digital ecosystem, say tech companiesPremium
Draft Telecom Bill: Negative impact on digital ecosystem, say tech companies
Bun maska and berry pulao: The history of Mumbai’s Irani cafesPremium
Bun maska and berry pulao: The history of Mumbai’s Irani cafes

Explaining the weather condition, the IMD Saturday said, “The Well-Marked Low-Pressure area over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry weakened into a Low-Pressure area and now lies over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry.”

The met department has also announced a yellow alert for the coastal region of Karnataka and south interior Karnataka till November 13.

More from Bangalore

“Thunderstorm along with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places over Dakshina Kannada & Udupi districts in coastal Karnataka. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Kodagu, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru districts in south interior Karnataka,” the IMD said.

First published on: 12-11-2022 at 04:23:54 pm
Next Story

Make conman Sukesh BJP national president, send him to Modi rallies: Kejriwal

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 12: Latest News
Advertisement