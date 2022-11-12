Bengaluru to receive light rainfall till Nov 15

Bengaluru received 0.7 mm of rainfall Saturday morning. In its weather forecast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the city will receive light rainfall till November 15.

Since October 1, Bengaluru has received 347 mm of rainfall.

The minimum temperature in Bengaluru was 19.5 degree Celsius, resulting in a chilly morning. The minimum temperature is likely to remain low in the next 48 hours.

“Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain is very likely. Mist is very likely during early morning hours in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 23 and 19 degree Celsius, respectively,” the IMD said.

Explaining the weather condition, the IMD Saturday said, “The Well-Marked Low-Pressure area over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry weakened into a Low-Pressure area and now lies over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry.”

The met department has also announced a yellow alert for the coastal region of Karnataka and south interior Karnataka till November 13.

“Thunderstorm along with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places over Dakshina Kannada & Udupi districts in coastal Karnataka. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Kodagu, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru districts in south interior Karnataka,” the IMD said.