Bengaluru to launch ‘Safe Footpath’ drive in July, minister warns against encroachments

Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda along with GBA and traffic police officers at a meeting on Wednesday. (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement)

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Wednesday announced that in coordination with the traffic police, it will conduct a ‘Safe Footpath Campaign’ between July 1 and 10 spanning a 2,000 km road network in the city.

The announcement of the new campaign follows the ‘#1KmChallenge’ being held this month, under which residents are being urged to walk for trips under 1 km instead of choosing motorised transport.

After holding a meeting with GBA and Bengaluru city traffic officers, Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda Wednesday said that Rs 70 crore has already been allocated for repair works and level corrections of footpaths.

“The money will be exclusively devoted to the repair works of existing footpaths and not for the construction of any new pedestrian ways,” he added.