Bengaluru to host two-day RSS annual meet in March

Mohan Bhagwat, RSS sarsanghchalak, will be among the leaders attending the meet. (File/ PTI)

The Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the highest decision-making body of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), will hold its two-day annual meet in March in Bengaluru.

The meeting was earlier planned for Nagpur, but had to be relocated due to the active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, according to the RSS.

The meeting –– which will have in attendance the top RSS brass and leaders of its affiliates, including the Bharatiya Janata Party president –– will be held on March 19 and 20. Election to the highest executive post of the organisation, Sar Karyavah (general secretary), is likely to take place during the meeting.

“The meeting, supposed to be held in Nagpur this time, has been relocated considering the active coronavirus cases in the state of Maharashtra,” E S Pradeep, media in-charge of RSS-Karnataka, said.

In 2020, the meeting was originally scheduled to be held in Bengaluru from March 15 to 17, 2020, but was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. According to RSS sources, now that Karnataka is seeing a decline in cases, the annual event will be held in Bengaluru, but the number of delegates has been restricted to 500.

“About 500 delegates are likely to participate in the event. Sarsanghchalak (chief) of RSS Dr Mohan Bhagwat, Sar Karyavah Bhayyaji Joshi and other leaders of the outfit, such as Dattatreya Hosabale, Dr Manmohan Vaidya, Dr Krishna Gopal, Suresh Soni, C R Mukunda and others, will be part of the meet,” Pradeep added.

The event will be held at the Janaseva Vidya Kendra, Channenahalli, located on Magadi Road. This is the seventh ABPS meeting being held in Karnataka and the 5th in the Janaseva Vidya Kendra.