Bengaluru to go dry on account of bypolls

Bengaluru city will go dry for four days, owing to the bypolls in four constituencies. The Bengaluru city police announced that liquor stores will be closed from 6 pm on December 3 to 12 am of December 5. According to the order signed by Bengaluru city police commissioner Bhaskar Rao, the liquor shops will also be closed from December 9 on account of counting of votes.

The order said the liquor shops should be closed on the above days in all the police station limits under the jurisdiction of the Bengaluru commissioner. The four seats going to bypolls are Shivajinagar, KR Puram, Yeswanthpur and Mahalakshmi Layout constituencies in Bengaluru.

Bypolls to 15 constituencies in Karnataka including four constituencies from Bengaluru are scheduled for December 5. The seats fell vacant after 17 Congress-JD(S) alliance MLAs defected and were disqualified.

