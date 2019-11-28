Follow Us:
Bengaluru to go dry on account of bypolls

According to the orders of the Bengaluru city police commissioner, Bhaskar Rao, the liquor shops will be closed on account of counting of votes on December 8 at midnight to December 9 at midnight.

November 28, 2019
alcohol, health effects of consuming alcohol, world heart day, world heart day 2019 The order says the liquor shops should be closed on the above days in all the police station limits under the Bengaluru commissionerate.
Bengaluru city will go dry for four days, owing to the bypolls in four constituencies. The Bengaluru city police announced that liquor stores will be closed from 6 pm on December 3 to 12 am of December 5.  According to the order signed by Bengaluru city police commissioner Bhaskar Rao, the liquor shops will also be closed from December 9 on account of counting of votes.

The order said the liquor shops should be closed on the above days in all the police station limits under the jurisdiction of the Bengaluru commissioner. The four seats going to bypolls  are Shivajinagar, KR Puram, Yeswanthpur and Mahalakshmi Layout constituencies in Bengaluru.

 

Bypolls to 15 constituencies in Karnataka including four constituencies from Bengaluru are scheduled for December 5. The seats fell vacant after 17 Congress-JD(S) alliance MLAs defected and were disqualified.

