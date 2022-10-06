Bengaluru to get four multi-speciality hospitals and 243 Namma Clinics: CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai said Thursday that the KC General Hospital at Malleswaram in Bengaluru would be developed on the lines of the Victoria Hospital and that four multi-speciality hospitals as well as 243 Namma Clinics would be set up in the city.

“Approval will be given soon to set up a 200-bedded MCH and a 50-bedded trauma care centre in the hospital. Our government is giving priority to public health. Four multi-speciality hospitals will be set up in four directions of the city besides commencing Namma Clinics in all the 243 wards. Twenty PHCs (primary health centres) will also be upgraded. Rs 500 crore has been earmarked to provide cochlear implantation free of cost for the poor. The number of dialysis cycles per day in the state has been increased from 30,000 to 60,000,” Bommai said. He also said cancer treatment centres would be set up at 12 places across the state.

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said the new state of art subcentres were equipped with a cath lab, treadmill test and ECHO facilities. "PHCs and CHCs (community health centres) will be upgraded across the city," he said.

Bommai inaugurated a 50-bed subcentre of the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology and a 46-bed paediatric intensive care unit of the Indira Gandhi Children’s Hospital at the KC General Hospital.

Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwathnarayan said, “The Jayadeva hospital subcentre and Indira Gandhi Children’s Hospital’s subcentre set up at the KC General Hospital will enable us to provide better health services especially to the people of northern Bengaluru. In the coming days, the KC General Hospital would become a 900-bedded hospital. The hospital, which was established by the Mysore maharaja in 1910, should become a symbol for quality health service.”

