Bengaluru to get five waste-to-energy plants to tackle garbage woes

The Bengaluru generates around 5,000 tonnes of waste on a daily basis. (Representational Image)

In a bid to solve garbage-related issues in Bengaluru, civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is set to establish five waste-to-energy power plants in public-private partnership (PPP) model in and around the city.

According to Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy, the proposed plants include two in Mavallipura and one each in Kannahalli, Doddabidarakallu, and Marenahalli areas which would help in the disposal of around 5,000 tonnes of daily waste generated in Bengaluru.

“Waste-to-energy plants will contribute towards scientific disposal of solid waste. These plants are expected to start generating power after two years,” Madhuswamy said.

Earlier this month, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had laid the foundation stone for the first waste-to-energy power plant being set up in Bidadi, Ramanagara district in a virtual event.

“This plant would generate 11.5 MW power using 600 MT processed waste, every day. This plant is being built at a cost of Rs 260 Crore, out of which, Rs 130 crore each is borne by Karnataka Power Corporation Limited and BBMP. The work will be completed in two years and this plant will use 25 per cent of mixed waste,” the CM had said.

On the lines of the announcement, Madhuswamy said the 12 MW plant planned in Kanahalli would process 1,000 tonnes of garbage while another 4 MW plant in Doddabidarakallu would process 300 tonnes daily. The private firms that would partner in these projects are Satheram Enterprises and Indium respectively, he added.

At the same time, BBMP has proposed to partner with Firmgreen Enterprises and NEG to establish two different plants at Mavallipura to process 1,500 tonnes of solid waste. While the former would process 1,000 tonnes alone to produce compressed natural gas (CNG), the other 8 MW plant is designed to process 500 tonnes of waste.

The plant set up by a firm named Nexus Novus would process 600 tonnes of daily waste, Madhuswamy said.

