Bengaluru to get five new police stations to ease traffic, says CM Basavaraj Bommai

Five new traffic police stations will be established in Bengaluru to ease traffic and address issues related to traffic density, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Thursday, adding that 12 elevated corridors would also be constructed.

These stations will be under a deputy commissioner of police, said the chief minister, who threw open an underpass near Suranjandas Junction in the state capital’s Mahadevapura zone. The underpass will ease traffic and reduce the snarls between Whitefield and MG Road, he said.

Bommai said 5,000 new vehicles were being added daily in Bengaluru and that the city’s floating population was nearly 10 lakh. “There is a need to come out with short- and long-term strategies to deal with this,” he said.

The chief minister said that traffic woes had decreased in the city after a special police commissioner was appointed for traffic management. Vehicles entering the city from different parts of the state are regulated to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city, he said.

Work on initiatives such as the suburban train project, taken up to address mobility concerns in the city, is underway, so is work on Satellite Ring Road, he said, adding that the government would soon take a decision on the peripheral Ring Road.