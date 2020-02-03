Bengaluru to follow Mumbai’s ‘Honk More Wait More’ policy to cut noise levels

Recently, a report by location technology company TomTom said Bengaluru was the ‘Most Traffic Congested City’ in the world. (File). Recently, a report by location technology company TomTom said Bengaluru was the ‘Most Traffic Congested City’ in the world. (File).

Following the Mumbai Police’s ‘Honk More Wait More’ initiative to curtail decibel levels at traffic signals, Bengaluru police are mulling a similar measure for the city.

Last week, the Mumbai Police announced they were planning to configure traffic signals to stay red for a longer period if incessant honking caused noise levels to shoot beyond 85 decibels (db).

Speaking on plans for Bengaluru, city police commissioner Bhaskar Rao said: “Though honking is not as serious a problem in Bengaluru as in Mumbai, we are planning to implement the system at major traffic junctions to inculcate road discipline.”

Rao has spoken to Mumbai joint commissioner (traffic) Madhukar Pandey on this. “I have taken details regarding the systems and vendors. I will ask the joint commissioner of traffic police in Bengaluru to identify major junctions where honking is most reported,” he added.

On Friday, Mumbai Police’s official Twitter handle uploaded a 1.54-minute video of an experiment it conducted at Marine Drive and CSTM junctions in November last year. The video said the initiative will be rolled out in parts of Mumbai soon.

Horn not okay, please!

The video went viral on social media, with more than 2.3 million views.

Bengaluru’s traffic woes are notorious. Recently, a report released by location technology company TomTom, which ranks urban congestion worldwide, said Bengaluru was the ‘Most Traffic Congested City’ in the world.

According to TomTom Traffic Index 2019, the congestion level in the IT hub of India was 71 per cent, pointing to how much time Bengaluru residents spend on commuting. The data said an average of 243 hours (10 days and 3 hours) were lost in 2019 due to traffic congestion in the Karnataka capital.

