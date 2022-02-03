Bengaluru to face power cuts on Feb 4

Parts of Bengaluru will face power cuts Friday (Feb 4) due to maintenance work by Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM).

The north zone of the city will face power cuts from 9.30 am till 5.30 pm, said BESCOM in a statement. The affected areas are Gayathrinagar, Okalipuram 2nd Stage, Nagappa Block, Muneshwara Block, Sadashivanagar, Triveni Road, New BEL Road, parts of Prakash Nagar, Kaveri Layout, Lakshmipura Village, Sampige Road, Tatanagar, Devi Nagar, Lottegolahalli, Sainagar 2nd Phase, Sampigehalli, Harohalli, Kenchanahalli, Nagadesanahalli, Gentaganahalli, Mudhanahalli, KHB Quarters, Ranka Nagara, Shetihalli, Mallasandra, Hesaraghatta Main Road, Bhuvaneshwari Nagar, T Dasarahalli, Mahalakshmi Puram and Modi Hospital surrounding area.

The West zone of the city will face power interruptions starting from 9.30 am till 5.30 pm. Affected areas include Hampinagara, VHBCS Layout, LIC Colony, Kirloskar Colony 2nd Stage, KHB Colony, parts of Basaveshwaranagar, Sharada Colony, Hegganahalli Cross, Kamakshipalya, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Byraveshwara Nagara, Prashantha Nagara, Mudalpalya, SBM Colony, Pantharapalya, Nayandahalli, parts Basavanagudi, Vidyapitha, Annapoorneshwari Layout, TG Palya, Vidyamana Nagar, Kengeri Main Road, BDA Area Block -1, Uttarahalli Road, Kodipallia, Kuvempu Main Road, Ganganagar, BEL 1st Stage and BEL 2nd Stage.

The east zone of the city will face power cuts from 10 am to 5 pm. affected areas are Swamy Vivekananda Road, Domlur Village, Hoysala Nagar Road, Near Mukunda Theatre, Umar Nagar, Chanakya Layout, Nagawara, Geddalahalli and Channasadra.

The south zone of the city will face power cuts from 10 am to 5 pm, the affected areas are Jayanagar 4th Block, Vinayakanagar, Nanjappa Circle, Gowdanapaliya, ISRO Layout, Kumaraswamy Layout, Vasantha Vallaba Nagar, Kuvempu Nagar Main Road, Vasathapura, JP Nagar 6th Phase, parts of Puttenahalli, Banashankari 2nd Stage, JP Nagar 2nd Phase , JP Nagar 3rd Phase, JP Nagar 4th Phase, JP Nagar 5th Phase, Dollars Layout, Ittamadu, Banashankari 5th Stage, Vivek Nagar, Nagasandra, KEB Layout, Kundalahalli Village, ITPL Main Road, Dodda Nekundi, Ambedkar Nagar, Mallasandra Road, Thalghattpura, BDA 9th Phase, Raghavanapalya, Vasantha Vallabha Nagara and Parappana Agrahara Main Road, according to BESSCOM.