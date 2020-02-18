Bengaluru to deploy policewoman mannequins at places ‘frequented by women’

Mannequins resembling lady police kept in Bengaluru Commissioner office. (Express Photo by Darshan Devaiah BP) Mannequins resembling lady police kept in Bengaluru Commissioner office. (Express Photo by Darshan Devaiah BP)

After Bengaluru traffic police installed 200 life-size mannequins to curb traffic violations, the law and order police now plan to deploy 50 policewoman mannequins at places “frequented by women” in Bengaluru. The mannequins resembling lady police will be placed in crowded spaces like shopping malls, movie theatres, and shopping streets.

Bengaluru police commissioner Bhaskar Rao said, “Similarly to the traffic police mannequins, the law and order women police mannequins will be placed in the places that are frequented by women in the city. This will help women to feel safe in public places. Usually, we deploy women home guards in public places. Every day, mannequins will be replaced by real police so that the people will not ignore them.”

Bengaluru police now plan to deploy 50 policewoman mannequins in various places in Bengaluru. (Express Photo by Darshan Devaiah BP) Bengaluru police now plan to deploy 50 policewoman mannequins in various places in Bengaluru. (Express Photo by Darshan Devaiah BP)

In November 2019, the Bengaluru traffic police came up with the mannequin idea to curb traffic violations. The mannequins have been outfitted with police uniforms, reflector jackets, boots, hats, and masks to make them resemble real-life policemen.

The traffic police mannequins have been deployed during the day at heavy traffic junctions in the city by the Bengaluru police to put the fear of the police in the hearts of traffic law violators.

At junctions where traffic jams occur every day, a real traffic policeman now controls traffic, while mannequins create an impression of the presence of many traffic policemen.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd