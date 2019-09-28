Bengaluru: Two youth run over by train while making TikTok video, 1 injured

Two people were killed and another was injured after they were hit by a train while they were attempting to shoot a video on TikTok app on Friday near a level crossing in Bengaluru.

The deceased have been identified as Abzad (19), and Mohammed Matti (22). Meanwhile, Zalibulla (22), who was severely injured in the incident, is being treated at a hospital.

All of them are residents of RK Hegde Nagar in Yelahanka.

“Around 5.30 pm, the trio had walked to the railway track near RK Hegde Nagar between Yelahanka and Channasandra. The Kolar-Chikkaballapur-Bengaluru train was on the way and hit them while they were shooting a TikTok video.” Bengaluru police sources said.

Earlier in June, a 22-year-old singer died after he attempted a stunt for a video on TikTok mobile app at Godekere village in Chikkanayakanahalli taluk of Tumakuru district, Karnataka.