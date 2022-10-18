scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

Bengaluru: Body of 3-year-old who fell into drain while playing yet to be traced

Varthur police have registered a case of unnatural death but are yet to name anyone as the boy’s parents have not named anyone in their complaint.

bengaluruThree-year-old Kabir, the son of a couple named Vinod and Sapna, accidentally fell into the unfenced rajakaluve around 4.30 pm Sunday when he was playing around with his friend in the rain.

Two days after a three-year-old boy fell into a rajakaluve (stormwater drain) in Karnataka’s Varthur, the fire and emergency services department officials are yet to trace the body as the search operations have been carried out up to seven km distance from where the incident took place.

Three-year-old Kabir, the son of a couple named Vinod and Sapna, accidentally fell into the unfenced rajakaluve around 4.30 pm Sunday when he was playing around with his friend in the rain. Kabir’s friend informed Sapna, who immediately informed the police officials. The family hails from West Bengal and has been living in Bengaluru for two years.

A police officer, who is part of search operations, said the drain is flowing like a channel in rural places. “There is an increase in the drain water level due to incessant rainfall. The drain connects to Varthur lake and later heads to Tamil Nadu. We have covered about seven km distance as of now,” the officer said. “It is about 3 to 4 km away from the drain network to reach Varthur lake from where the boy fell. Due to force, we suspect the body might have been carried beyond Varthur lake,” he added.

Vinod, who works as a house-keeping staff in an apartment complex, was not at home when the incident took place. They were living in Bellandur before shifting to Varthur, where their sheds are located just 100 metres away from the rajakaluve where Kabir fell.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Meet new BCCI president Roger Binny: Railway guard’s son, World Cup...Premium
Meet new BCCI president Roger Binny: Railway guard’s son, World Cup...
It’s time to put the World in the World CupPremium
It’s time to put the World in the World Cup
The path to deterrence: Arihant SLBM launch a significant step towards st...Premium
The path to deterrence: Arihant SLBM launch a significant step towards st...
‘Whatever we’ve done or do in 2022 can only bring inflation down in mid-2...Premium
‘Whatever we’ve done or do in 2022 can only bring inflation down in mid-2...
More from Bangalore

Varthur police have registered a case of unnatural death but are yet to name anyone as the boy’s parents have not named anyone in their complaint.

First published on: 18-10-2022 at 02:54:51 pm
Next Story

In BJP’s fort Nagpur, Congress now controls most panchayat samitis

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 18: Latest News
Advertisement