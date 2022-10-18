Bengaluru: Body of 3-year-old who fell into drain while playing yet to be traced

Two days after a three-year-old boy fell into a rajakaluve (stormwater drain) in Karnataka’s Varthur, the fire and emergency services department officials are yet to trace the body as the search operations have been carried out up to seven km distance from where the incident took place.

Three-year-old Kabir, the son of a couple named Vinod and Sapna, accidentally fell into the unfenced rajakaluve around 4.30 pm Sunday when he was playing around with his friend in the rain. Kabir’s friend informed Sapna, who immediately informed the police officials. The family hails from West Bengal and has been living in Bengaluru for two years.

A police officer, who is part of search operations, said the drain is flowing like a channel in rural places. “There is an increase in the drain water level due to incessant rainfall. The drain connects to Varthur lake and later heads to Tamil Nadu. We have covered about seven km distance as of now,” the officer said. “It is about 3 to 4 km away from the drain network to reach Varthur lake from where the boy fell. Due to force, we suspect the body might have been carried beyond Varthur lake,” he added.

Vinod, who works as a house-keeping staff in an apartment complex, was not at home when the incident took place. They were living in Bellandur before shifting to Varthur, where their sheds are located just 100 metres away from the rajakaluve where Kabir fell.

Varthur police have registered a case of unnatural death but are yet to name anyone as the boy’s parents have not named anyone in their complaint.