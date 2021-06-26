Bengaluru: Three more arrested in ex-BJP corporator murder case

The Bengaluru police on Friday evening arrested three youth allegedly involved in the murder of former BJP corporator Rekha Kadiresh.

The accused were identified as Stephen Jaipal (21), Ajai Kumar (21) and Purushotham (22), who according to the cops, provided support to the two other accused for stabbing Rekha to death in front of her house in Cottonpet on Thursday.

A senior police officer said Stephan and Ajay were assigned to provide security cover to the attackers in the murder plot, while Purushotham turned off or repositioned several CCTV cameras in the area before assaulting Rekha.

“All the three accused were in the area when the corporator was murdered,” police added.

On Friday morning, police arrested two other accused in the case — Surya (19) and Peter (46) — after opening fire. Cottonpet police said that they were forced to open fire as Peter and Surya attacked a sub-inspector and a police constable at the time of their arrest.

Peter and Surya have been admitted to a hospital for treatment and further investigation is on, police officials informed.

Police added that Rekha was stabbed at least 17 times while she was returning to her office after distributing food to the needy at around 10.30 am on Thursday.

Rekha, a two-time BJP corporator and resident of the Chalavadipalya ward in the city, was the second wife of rowdy-sheeter Kadiresh, who was killed in February 2018.

Police registered the FIR based on a complaint filed by Rekha’s relative Sanjay at Cottonpet police station.