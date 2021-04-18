Bengaluru: Three arrested for allegedly stocking, selling Remdesivir at higher rates

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Karnataka police Sunday confirmed the arrest of three people allegedly involved in stocking and selling the antiviral drug Remdesivir.

According to Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil, a search drive was conducted across Bengaluru based on reports circulating on social media about hoarding and black-marketing of the injection.

“The three accused who were arrested had an illegal stock of the injection. They were selling it at Rs 10,500 which is much higher than its original MRP. 11 injections bottles have been seized,” Patil confirmed.

Meanwhile, CCB sleuths identified the accused as Rajesh, Shakeeb and Sohail. “Rajesh and Shakeeb were running a pharmacy named Gurushree Medicals in Suddaguntepalya police station limits. The case against Sohail has been filed at Madiwala police station,” the officer added. Further investigation is now underway.

Earlier last week Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had admitted that he was apprised that some people were stocking Remdesivir thereby creating higher demand to sell it at inflated prices. “Such allegations are being looked into at a very serious note. Stringent action will be taken against those involved in such activities,” Bommai had said.

Meanwhile, Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar has been maintaining that the state has an ample stock of the anti-viral drug. “There is no shortage of Remdesivir at all. Tenders have been floated to purchase 84,000 units,” he said on Friday.

At the same time, a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office mentioned that the state had a stock of 30,000 doses of the drug and that the government was looking into the possibilities of extending its supply to private hospitals as well.

Karnataka has reported over 1.45 lakh new infections and 703 deaths in April alone. Of these 99,005 new infections and 444 fatalities have taken place in Bengaluru, the capital city, which continues to be the hotspot in the state during the second wave as well.