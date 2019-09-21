Bengaluru: Thousands of dead fish found floating in lake, residents complain of foul smell

After fire and foam in the city’s lakes, thousands of dead fish have now washed up on the shores of Sheelavantanakere lake at Nallurahalli, Whitefield in Bengaluru. Once a paradise for joggers and children, the lake now bears a deserted look as nearby residents have stopped coming for the last four days.

A local fisherman from the area said that the number of dead fish is increasing by the day. “The lake is known for fishing from many years, but this incident is the first time that quintals of fish are found dead in this lake,” said Bhadaraiah. The lake is maintained and developed by a private company under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme.

Jagadish Bhadangkar, a local resident, told Indianexpress.com, “I am a regular jogger at Sheelavantanakere lake near Borewell road. Of late the lake water is mixed with drainage water. Thousands of fishes died and water became black with a disgusting smell. This lake is maintained by a private company. Hope they clean it soon.”

According to residents, the lake is contaminated due to the sewage inflows from three main gutters, especially from Nallurahalli side and as one of the sewage pipelines has been blocked, this has led to pollution in the lake.

“The lake is mainly contaminated by water from apartment complexes and villas in the locality which don’t have sewage treatment plants and they let out untreated water into the lake. Several makeshift huts have also been constructed on the buffer zone of the lake and people have been dumping waste and garbage into the lake,” said a resident, who did not wish to be named.

Jagannath Rao T, Divisional Forest Officer, said that the department is still exploring the exact reason for the phenomenon. “According to the initial investigation, the fish might have died due to the sewage inflow into the lake. However, this is the first time such an incident has been reported and we are investigating to find out the exact reason for this incident.”