Friday, Dec 09, 2022

Bengaluru this week: Enjoy Japan film festival, explore paleogenetics, gender bender art shows, and more

Here’s a look at some of the interesting events happening in Bengaluru this week.

From enjoying foreign-language films and plays, to exploring science and gender, here’s a look at some of the interesting events happening in Bengaluru this week.

Film festival

The Japan Film and Music Festival’s finale will take place this weekend. The festival will feature recorded concerts by rock band RADWIMPS, followed by screenings of animated movies by animator and filmmaker Makoto Shinkai.

Venue: PVR Orion Mall, Bangalore

Date: December 9-11, 2022, i.e. Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Tickets on PVR Cinemas / BookMyShow

Play

Ranga Shankara theatre in JP Nagar is presenting ‘Seetaapaharana’, a special Yakshagana performance in Kannada on the abduction of Sita. The event starts at 7.30 pm and is priced at Rs. 250 per head. The duration of the event is 90 minutes.

Venue: Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar

Date: Dec. 11 at 7.20 pm.

Bethany High is producing a musical titled ‘The School of Rock’, the proceeds of which will go towards the funding of the Bethany Special School and related functions.

Venue: The St. Johns Auditorium, Koramangala

Date: Dec. 15,16,17 at 6.45 pm

More details on BookMyshow.

Dance show

The Natya Institute of Kathak and Choreography and STEM Dance Kampni are presenting their annual student showcase titled ‘Maya Arpan 2022’. The event will be held at ADA Rangamandira in Kalasipalya on Dec. 10, Saturday.

Art Festival

The Sandbox Collective and the Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan, along with the  Bangalore International Center is hosting the ‘Gender Bender 2022’ event from Dec. 9 (Friday) to Dec. 11 (Sunday). The event, described as a multi-disciplinary arts festival celebrating all things gender, is free for all.

Venue: Bangalore International Centre, Domlur

More details here.

Science show

An event titled ‘Excavating the Human Molecular Past’, hosting Maanasa Raghavan, an Assistant Professor at the University of Chicago and Uma Ramakrishnan, a Conservation Geneticist and Associate Professor at the National Center For Biological Sciences in Bengaluru will be held on Dec. 13. The event is free for all.

“In this lecture, we will cover the history of the field of paleogenetics as it pertains to the study of our species and discuss key insights that the field has generated over time. We will also have on displace replicas of skulls from human ancestors, including Autralopithecus, Neanderthals and others,” says the event description.

Venue: Bangalore International Centre, Domlur

Date: Dec. 13 (Tuesday) from 6.30 pm to 8 pm

First published on: 09-12-2022 at 02:29:46 pm
