Friday, Nov 18, 2022

Bengaluru this week: Comic Con India on Nov. 19, 20; plays, book fair to enjoy

From polishing up your cosplaying skills to enjoying books and plays, here’s a look at some of the interesting events happening in Bengaluru this week.

Comic Con India

The ninth edition of Comic Con India will be held on Saturday (Nov. 19) and Sunday (Nov. 20). The comic book convention was on hiatus for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the latest edition will include comic, cosplay, experiences, merch, gaming and several high-profile guests. The event starts at 11 am on Saturday. Tickets are priced from Rs. 799. More details here.

Plays

The Ranga Shankara Theatre in JP Nagar is hosting two plays on Sat and Sun. Our Theatre Collective’s ‘Imagine a Room’, a trilingual work in Hindi, Kannada and English, will be hosted at 3.30 and 7.30 pm on Nov. 19, while Mumbai-based Alchemy group’s ‘What Happened’ will play in Hindi and English at 3.30 pm and 7.30 pm on Nov. 20. More details here.

The Jagriti Theatre in Whitefield is hosting a comedy play, titled ‘3some’. Shows are open to those over 12 years of age and is in English and Hindi. Two shows are available on Sat at 3.30 pm and 7.30 pm. More details here.

Book fair

The 99Bookscart Book Fair is being in an auditorium in Bannerghatta. The fair is said to host over 5 lakh books across genres and for a wide audience. It open at 9 am and goes on till 10 pm daily till Nov. 25. Entry is free for all. More details here.

First published on: 18-11-2022 at 01:51:33 pm
