Bengaluru: 5 from Nepal arrested for theft at apartments, cash and ornaments worth lakhs seized

The police arrested five citizens of Nepal who allegedly committed thefts at apartments in Bengaluru and recovered Rs 9.3 lakh cash and gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 19 lakh from their possession.

The arrested were identified as Karan Bista, Hikmat Shahi, Gorakh Kalu, Jeevan and Raju. While Karan, Jeevan and Raju worked in Bengaluru as security guards, Gorakh and Hikmat worked in Mumbai.

According to sources in the police, a theft had taken place at an apartment in S K Residency in Horavamavu owned by one Ramachandra Reddy Atla between October 14 and 16.

Reddy had gone to Andhra Pradesh for a few days and when he returned on October 17, he found 300 gram gold and Rs 28 lakh cash missing from his residence.

Karan worked as a security guard in the building and had kept an eye on the movements of the residents. He then approached the police.

During the investigation, the police found Karan’s movements suspicious and learnt that two others had stayed in the room allotted to him a few days back. Later, it was found that Karan had shared information with the other accused on the movement of the residents of the building through Facebook messenger and WhatsApp calls.

Subsequently, it was also found that four more thefts were committed in the same area by the accused using the same modus operandi.

According to the police, the accused revealed that while one of them would take up a job as a security guard at some apartment and pass on information about the movement of residents, the others would wait for the right time to strike. After the theft, they would escape to Nepal, sell the loot and return only when there would be an opportunity to steal.