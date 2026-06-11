Nepalese couple arrested for stealing Rs 25 lakh from Bengaluru contractor’s home

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The Bengaluru City police have arrested a Nepalese couple on charges of allegedly stealing Rs 25 lakh in cash from the house of a contractor and recovered the entire amount within a day of the complaint being lodged.
The accused, identified as Pawan Bista and his wife Seeta Bista, had been working as security personnel and domestic help at the complainant’s house in Arkavathi Layout under the Amruthahalli Police Station limits for about a month before the alleged theft.
According to the police, the complainant had withdrawn Rs 25 lakh from a bank to pay his workers’ wages and kept the cash in a locked cupboard. The key was allegedly hidden beneath clothes in another cupboard.
The police said the incident came to light on the evening of May 27, when the contractor returned home and found the couple missing. The room allotted to them had been left open and their mobile phones were switched off. On checking the cupboard, he discovered that the cash had been stolen.
A case of theft was registered at Amruthahalli police station on May 28.
“Based on technical analysis, field verification and information gathered from informants, the accused were traced and apprehended. We recovered the entire stolen amount of Rs 25 lakh from their possession,” a police officer said.
During interrogation, the couple allegedly confessed to committing the theft. The police said the accused told investigators that they had stolen the money with the intention of leading a luxurious life.
The accused were produced before a court on May 29 and granted two days of police custody for further interrogation. They were subsequently produced again on May 30 and remanded to judicial custody.
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