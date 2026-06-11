Nepalese couple arrested for stealing Rs 25 lakh from Bengaluru contractor’s home

The Bengaluru police said the accused told investigators that they had stolen the money with the intention of leading a luxurious life. (Express Photo/Special Arrangement)

The Bengaluru City police have arrested a Nepalese couple on charges of allegedly stealing Rs 25 lakh in cash from the house of a contractor and recovered the entire amount within a day of the complaint being lodged.

The accused, identified as Pawan Bista and his wife Seeta Bista, had been working as security personnel and domestic help at the complainant’s house in Arkavathi Layout under the Amruthahalli Police Station limits for about a month before the alleged theft.

According to the police, the complainant had withdrawn Rs 25 lakh from a bank to pay his workers’ wages and kept the cash in a locked cupboard. The key was allegedly hidden beneath clothes in another cupboard.