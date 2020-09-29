Bengaluru our pride, calling it terror hub a disgrace: Kumaraswamy slams Tejasvi Surya

Kumaraswamy said the 'slanderous statement is an insult' to CM BS Yeddiurappa too. (File)

Slamming Bengaluru South BJP MP Tejasvi Surya’s recent comments that Bengaluru had become the “epicentre of terror activities“, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy Tuesday said the remark “is a disgrace to the city, which does not belong to militants”.

Kumaraswamy also demanded an apology. Taking to Twitter, Kumaraswamy wrote, “Some people having links with terrorist organisations were caught after the D J Halli incident. Our criticism must be against them… not the home of millions of people… Bengaluru does not belong to militants, it is ours… Bengaluru is our pride.”

Without naming the BJP leader, Kumaraswamy further said, “The insult made by some commentators within the BJP that Bengaluru is a centre of terror activities is a disgrace to the city. I saw in media how CM BS Yeddyurappa struggled to justify such a statement, at a press conference on Monday. This slanderous statement is an insult to the senior BJP leaders as well.”

Noting that Bengaluru was not limited to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (civic body) polls, or the 28 Assembly segments or 4 Lok Sabha segments, Kumaraswamy said “it is our pride”. “Such a trivial statement insulting Bengaluru just for polarising and votes” was an offence, and the BJP has to seek an apology from the person concerned, Kumaraswamy wrote.

A day after becoming the president of the BJP’s youth wing, Surya said many terror modules have been busted in Bengaluru, the Silicon Valley of India, in the recent past, and terrorist groups want to use the city as an “incubation centre” for terror activities.

Surya also said he had requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to set up a permanent division of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the city.

“In last few years, Bengaluru, the Silicon Valley of India, has become the epicentre of terror activities. It has been proved through many arrests and sleeper terror cells busted by the investigative agency in the city,” Surya, who represents Bengaluru South in Lok Sabha, told reporters here.

“It is a matter of grave concern that NIA investigations into the DJ Halli and KG Halli mob violence in August have indicated that many terrorist organisations are using Bengaluru as their incubation centre for carrying out anti-India activities,” he said.

On Monday, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa played down Surya’s comment, saying, “Surya said in the sense that in Bengaluru, terror activities these days are increasing, and the government has been demanding an NIA division for the state.”

