Bengaluru: Teenager dies after school bus runs over her; 3-year-old run over by water tanker

A 16-year-old girl riding pillion on a bike died after she came under the wheels of a school bus in Bengaluru on Thursday. Her sister and a friend, who were travelling with her, sustained minor injuries. The accident took place near Devegowda Petrol Bunk in Banashankari where the deceased Keerthana, her elder sister Harshitha (18) and their friend Darshan (21) were travelling on a bike.

Around 9.20 am, they were heading towards Kamakya from Chennamma Circle. As they neared the petrol bunk, a school bus belonging to Delhi Public School (DPS) South knocked them from behind. The trio fell on the road, Keerthana came under the rear wheel of the bus and died on the spot.

The bus driver abandoned the vehicle and fled from the spot. Locals rushed all three to a nearby hospital but doctors declared Keerthana brought dead. Harshitha and Darshan survived with minor injuries and were treated as outpatients.

According to the police, Keerthana had passed the class X examination recently and had come to her relatives’ place in Harohalli on Kanakapura Road with her parents. While their parents returned, they had asked Darshan to drop the girls home.

The police have registered a case. The students on board the school bus were not hurt and following the incident, the school arranged another vehicle for them.

Three-year-old run over by water tanker

Meanwhile, in another incident, a three-year-old girl was run over by a water tanker on Thursday afternoon when she was playing outside her house at Serenity Layout near Sarjapur Main Road. The deceased is identified as Pratiksha Bhat, daughter of Khemraj and Jayanti Bhat, who hail from Nepal.

According to HSR Layout traffic police, the incident took place around 12.10 pm when the tanker driver, after unloading water at a nearby apartment, was trying to reverse the vehicle. He did not notice Pratiksha playing and knocked her down. She came under the rear wheel of the vehicle and died on the spot. Immediately, the driver sped away with the vehicle. She was taken to St John’s Medical College Hospital where the doctors declared that she was brought dead.