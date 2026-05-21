Teenage girl rescued after an hour-long suicide threat in Bengaluru

The police and other officials carefully negotiated with the teenager and rescued her. (File Photo)

The police in Bengaluru rescued a teenaged girl who allegedly threatened to kill herself after climbing onto the fifth floor of an apartment building in NRI Layout on Wednesday.

The police said the girl’s alleged suicide attempt triggered panic among residents and passersby at TC Palya in Ramamurthy Nagar.

According to the police, the incident is suspected to have stemmed from ongoing family issues. Officers said the girl’s family complained to the police nearly two months ago that she would not listen to them, frequently left home, and remained untraceable for two to three days at a stretch.

The Hoysala-50 Ramamurthy Nagar police team rushed to the spot after receiving an alert through the “Namma 112” emergency response service.