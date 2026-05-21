Teenage girl rescued after an hour-long suicide threat in Bengaluru

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The police in Bengaluru rescued a teenaged girl who allegedly threatened to kill herself after climbing onto the fifth floor of an apartment building in NRI Layout on Wednesday.
The police said the girl’s alleged suicide attempt triggered panic among residents and passersby at TC Palya in Ramamurthy Nagar.
According to the police, the incident is suspected to have stemmed from ongoing family issues. Officers said the girl’s family complained to the police nearly two months ago that she would not listen to them, frequently left home, and remained untraceable for two to three days at a stretch.
The Hoysala-50 Ramamurthy Nagar police team rushed to the spot after receiving an alert through the “Namma 112” emergency response service.
With assistance from the Karnataka Fire and Emergency Services and members of the public, the police carefully negotiated with the teenager and safely rescued her.
The police said the rescue operation lasted nearly an hour as they had to proceed cautiously to ensure the girl’s safety.
Officials administered first aid to her at the spot before taking her to the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Nimhans) for counselling and further treatment.
The rescue team included Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Gurumurthy, armed police constable Sunil Kumar, Cheeta-259 officers ASI Shivappa and Head Constable Dinesh. Ramamurthy Nagar police personnel, including Sub-Inspectors Mohammed Ali Imran and Kariyajja Siddu Shrishail and constables Sarojamma and Nagalakshmi, also participated in the operation.
The police said further inquiry is underway.
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