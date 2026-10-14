Bengaluru teen hacked to death with machete over property dispute; uncle held

The accused, Mohan, allegedly forged signatures and sold his family's ancestral land to a real estate developer without the knowledge of his sister and nephews. (Image generated using AI)

A 15-year-old Class 10 student was allegedly hacked to death with a machete by his paternal uncle over a suspected property dispute at Aivarakandapura, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, on Tuesday. The accused was arrested after he walked into a police station and allegedly confessed to the crime.

The victim, Krishna, a student of Aivarakandapura Government School, was allegedly attacked when he was alone at home and was found lying in a pool of blood, according to the complaint filed by his relative, Channarayappa, 65.

According to the complaint, Krishna and his elder brother Yashwanth were the sons of Muniraju alias Murali and Sharmila. While Sharmila had left the family around 14 years ago, Muniraju died around 12 years ago.