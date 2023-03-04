Bengaluru techie’s car chased, attacked; two arrested

The Mico Layout police in Bengaluru Friday arrested two people, including an engineering graduate, who allegedly chased and attacked a techie’s car around 12.30 am, officials said.

The police have identified the accused as Pavan, the car driver, and Johnson, an engineering graduate. Both are aged 23, the police said. The victim, who does not wish to be identified, took to social media to express his ordeal in a series of tweets, where he explained the chronology of the incident.

The techie, 27, along with his 60-year-old mother was driving back home from Ejipura after dinner late on Thursday night when two men in their motorbike tried to crash against Pai’s car at a narrow stretch in Arekere. In the viral video, the miscreants can be seen cornering the car and attacking it, while the woman could be heard crying for help.

The victim in his complaint to the police stated that the miscreants deliberately tried to collide with his vehicle. “When we stopped they tried to damage the car and window with force. When we tried to escape they chased us and tried to block our path multiple times,” he said.

The techie also explained that the two followed them till Hulimavu police station after which they disappeared. “I have never experienced this before. I use the Arekere stretch quite often when I am returning from the office late at night and I am quite familiar with the curvy roads in this area. It appeared that the two deliberately wanted to pick up an argument with me by falsely claiming that I made them fall down somewhere,” he said.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against the accused and they have been arrested under section 427 (committing mischief and thereby causing loss or damage), 506 (criminal intimidation), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 334 (voluntarily causes hurt on grave and sudden provocation, and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The police said that the accused were on their way to a liquor shop to buy alcohol and the vehicle they used was registered in a woman’s name. In January this year, a similar incident was reported in Sarjapur Road, where two motorcycle-borne men driving on the wrong side rammed their vehicle into a car, which later resulted in a 5-km chase.

In fact, the techie had shared the video of the Sarjapur Road incident with his friends and warned them to be careful. “I had actually shared the incident video to my friends asking them to be careful. However, I myself experienced the incident on Friday,” he said.