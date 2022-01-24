Bengaluru: Techie, wife, 2 others held for kidnapping 22-year-old aerospace engineer

The police on Monday arrested a software engineer, his wife and two others for kidnapping a 22-year-old aerospace engineer in Bengaluru.

Those held have been identified as Parthiban A (34), his wife Vasantha Parthiban (30), Ravichandra(28), and Mohammed Suleman (25), all residents of Doddakammanahalli near Hulimavu.

The 22-year-old woman, who hails from Haryana and lived as a paying guest in Bengaluru’s IT corridor Electronic city, was kidnapped on January 6 and held captive for eight days before the police found her at Parthiban’s residence on January 13.

The police said that the accused were planning to extort money from the woman’s family. On January 6, when she was on her way to the office, Parthiban and the others intercepted her near Jigani, accusing her of hitting a man with her scooter.

She then called her father Vikas and alerted him that some miscreants were creating a ruckus and had sent the location details as well. However, by the time her father arrived, they had abducted her. Vikas informed the police about the incident and Bengaluru rural district Superintendent of Police K Vamshi Krishna formed five special teams to track down those involved. By then, Parthiban had called Vikas multiple times demanding money, but he managed to escape by sending Ravichandra or Suleman to collect the ransom.

Despite their mobile phones being off, the police managed to track them down when one of the suspects ordered food via an online app.

“Vikas is a yoga teacher from Haryana and had moved to Bengaluru in 2015 withs his family. The girl had completed her graduation in aerospace engineering in 2021 and joined a private firm. The accused had followed her movements for a few days and were planning to extort money by kidnapping her,” the police said.