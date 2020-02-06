Follow Us:
Thursday, February 06, 2020
Must Read

Bengaluru techie who stabbed mom to death arrested in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

"Our team went to Andaman & Nicobar Islands and arrested the woman there," Deputy Commissioner of Police M N Anucheth told PTI.

By: PTI | Bengaluru | Published: February 6, 2020 12:49:18 pm
bengaluru techie murders mother runs away to andamans, bengaluru techie arrested in andaman and nicobar islands for murdering mom, bengaluru police, bengaluru city news The techie, working in a private software company, had stabbed her mother to death and made a similar murderous assault on her brother too before fleeing on Monday. (Representational)

A woman techie who had allegedly killed her mother and grievously stabbed her brother has been arrested in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, police said on Wednesday.

“Our team went to Andaman & Nicobar Islands and arrested the woman there,” Deputy Commissioner of Police M N Anucheth told PTI.

The police produced her in a local court there and sought the transit remand to prosecute her here, the police official said.

The motive behind the murder will be known only after she is brought here and interrogated, said Anucheth.

The techie, working in a private software company, had stabbed her mother to death and made a similar murderous assault on her brother too before fleeing on Monday.

Her brother was later admitted to the hospital where he gave a statement to the police on the incident.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 06: Latest News

Advertisement