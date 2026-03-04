Bengaluru techie dies by suicide after dispute with mother-in-law over cooking

The techie and her mother-in-law reportedly used different kitchens (Image generated using AI).

A 35-year-old software professional died allegedly by suicide following a domestic quarrel with her mother-in-law at Abbigere in north Bengaluru, the police said Tuesday.

Sushma was employed with an IT firm and had been married to Puneeth Kumar for five years. The couple had a four-year-old son. According to sources, Sushma and her mother-in-law, Kalpana, had frequent disagreements over household matters. Though residing under the same roof, the two reportedly maintained separate kitchens.

Sources indicated that tensions had escalated in recent weeks. On Monday morning, an argument allegedly broke out after Kalpana was said to have objected to Sushma spending an extended period cooking, leading to a fresh quarrel.