Bengaluru techie dies by suicide after dispute with mother-in-law over cooking

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 35-year-old software professional died allegedly by suicide following a domestic quarrel with her mother-in-law at Abbigere in north Bengaluru, the police said Tuesday.
Sushma was employed with an IT firm and had been married to Puneeth Kumar for five years. The couple had a four-year-old son. According to sources, Sushma and her mother-in-law, Kalpana, had frequent disagreements over household matters. Though residing under the same roof, the two reportedly maintained separate kitchens.
Sources indicated that tensions had escalated in recent weeks. On Monday morning, an argument allegedly broke out after Kalpana was said to have objected to Sushma spending an extended period cooking, leading to a fresh quarrel.
The police said that around 10.30 am, Sushma allegedly attempted suicide. Her husband and mother-in-law were present in the house at the time. She was later found unresponsive and declared dead.
“A preliminary inquiry suggests there were certain family issues, following which she appears to have taken the extreme step. However, we are investigating all angles,” a police officer said.
Following a complaint lodged by Sushma’s parents alleging dowry harassment by her husband and in-laws, the police have taken Puneeth Kumar into custody for questioning. The police said they filed a case at the Soladevanahalli police station and began a probe to ascertain the circumstances leading to her death, including the allegations of harassment.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram