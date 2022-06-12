Bengaluru: Techie, pharmacist among those held for getting documents illegally for Bangladesh migrants

The operations against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants have gained focus in Karnataka again after nine people, including a software engineer and a pharmacist of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), were arrested on Friday.

The arrested have been identified as Shaik Ismail, Sydull Akhoon, Mohammed Abdul Alim, Ayesha, Syed Mansoor, Ameen Sair, Rakesh H, a software engineer, Istiaq Pasha, a contract-based pharmacist at BBMP healthcare in Tavarekere in Bengaluru, and Mohammed Idayat and Suhail Ahmed, who run a cyber-café in the city.

The police have seized 31 Aadhar cards, 13 PAN cards, 2 voter ID cards, 5 driving licenses, 3 Ayush cards, seals of different officials, 98 Aadhar enrolment forms and 16 voter ID forms. Lakshmi Ganesh, the additional superintendent of police of Bengaluru rural district, said that since January 2021, transactions worth around Rs 4 crore took place in 13 accounts owned by Akhoon.

According to police sources, Ismail, a native of Bangladesh, arrived in Bengaluru and was running a scrap business. He is accused of helping thieves who stole money from an ATM and later joined hands with Alim, an agent who provided ID proofs for illegal immigrants, to stay in Bengaluru.

Akhoon, who had arrived in India illegally in 2011, has two Aadhar cards with Uttar Pradesh and Bengaluru addresses. Ishtiaq Pasha helped to get the seals of medical officers and other BBMP officials and Rakesh, who lost his job during Covid-19, allegedly created fake letterheads in the name of different officers.

After arresting members of a well-organised gang which provided government documents like Aadhaar cards to illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, the police have intensified operations to track down the immigrants.

The police on Sunday said that there were five more accused in the case and teams have been formed to nab them. State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, who lauded the cops, said that the ministry has issued directions to the police department to conduct a survey to track illegal immigrants in every district.