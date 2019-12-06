Bengaluru techie orders pizza on Zomato, loses Rs 95,000 in online fraud

Officials from the food delivery company also assured all forms of assistance to the customer and the police in the investigation into the case. (Getty image) Officials from the food delivery company also assured all forms of assistance to the customer and the police in the investigation into the case. (Getty image)

A Bengaluru-based techie fell victim to online fraud after he lost Rs 95,000 while ordering a pizza from Zomato food delivery app.

The incident took place on December 1 when the victim tried to order the pizza online and later realised that the huge sum was deducted in two installments from his bank account.

“At 1.30 pm, the victim placed an order and waited for an hour. He then reached out to a customer care number he found online. However, a fraudster, who posed as a customer care executive, asked him to initiate a refund by clicking on a link shared on his number. This gave them access to his bank account,” police said.

According to the police, an amount of Rs 45,000 was initially deducted from the techie’s account. An additional amount of Rs 50,000 went missing from the account later.

“As soon as he realised that he was falling prey to fraudsters, he tried to transfer the balance amount in his account to another account. However, even before he could do this, the second transaction was made. The victim lost Rs 95,000 in total,” police said.

Subsequently, a case was filed at Madiwala police station.

A Zomato spokesperson told indianexpress.com, “While we take every effort to ensure customer safety and security, we also urge our esteemed customers to stay vigilant and not share their personal or bank account details with anyone.”

“We constantly remind our users via different channels of communication that we do not have a customer care number. Chat and email are our primary channels of care,” the spokesperson added.

Officials from the food delivery company also assured all forms of assistance to the customer and the police in the investigation into the case.

