Bengaluru techie goes missing on Shivagange trek, drones deployed to trace him

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A 31-year-old software professional has gone missing after embarking on a solo trek to Shivagange Hill in the Bengaluru Rural district on Friday. Police personnel, rescue teams, and high-resolution drones have been deployed to trace him across the rocky terrain.
Advait Upadhyay, a native of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, works at a finance firm in Whitefield and resides in Kadugodi. According to the police, Upadhyay reached the foothills of Shivagange on Friday around 7.30 am on a rented motorcycle after informing his fiancée, Prapti Chauhan, about his plan.
CCTV footage installed at the foothills confirmed that Upadhyay began his ascent around 7.30 am. Prapti was expecting a call from him after he reached the site or completed the climb, but by evening, his mobile phone was unreachable. Around 7.30 pm, she approached the Kadugodi police and filed a missing person complaint.
Upadhyay, an IIT alumnus with a master’s degree in cybersecurity, was set to return by 4 pm. Following the complaint, the Kadugodi police alerted officers in Nelamangala and Dobbaspet, who initiated search operations focusing particularly on Shantala Drop, a steep, dangerous cliff near the summit.
His motorcycle was found parked at the base, confirming he had not left the area on it. However, his mobile phone’s last recorded signal did not correspond to the standard trekking trail, according to the police.
On Sunday, authorities deployed high-resolution drones to scan difficult-to-access sections. A 15-member team from the Karnataka State Disaster Response Force (KSDRF) joined the operation, mapping out priority zones around sharp drops and treacherous rock faces.
Shivagange, about 50 km from Bengaluru, is a popular weekend destination for trekkers and hikers. Rising to 4,488 feet, the hill offers a moderately demanding climb featuring narrow steps and exposed paths.
Upadhyay, the son of an Indore-based businessman, is engaged to be married in January. His family is currently at the site as multi-agency search efforts continue.
Earlier this year, G S Sharanya, 36, a software professional from Kerala, went missing on a solo trek to Tadiandamol Peak in Karnataka’s Kodagu district on April 2. She survived for three days in the dense forest, relying on stream water before being safely rescued near an abandoned forest temple on April 5.
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