Bengaluru techie goes missing on Shivagange trek, drones deployed to trace him

Advait Upadhyay, 31, has gone missing after starting a solo climb at Shivagange Hill (Express photo/Special arrangement. Enhanced using AI).

A 31-year-old software professional has gone missing after embarking on a solo trek to Shivagange Hill in the Bengaluru Rural district on Friday. Police personnel, rescue teams, and high-resolution drones have been deployed to trace him across the rocky terrain.

Advait Upadhyay, a native of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, works at a finance firm in Whitefield and resides in Kadugodi. According to the police, Upadhyay reached the foothills of Shivagange on Friday around 7.30 am on a rented motorcycle after informing his fiancée, Prapti Chauhan, about his plan.

CCTV footage installed at the foothills confirmed that Upadhyay began his ascent around 7.30 am. Prapti was expecting a call from him after he reached the site or completed the climb, but by evening, his mobile phone was unreachable. Around 7.30 pm, she approached the Kadugodi police and filed a missing person complaint.