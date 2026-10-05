Bengaluru techie drowns in abandoned quarry during Instagram trekking group’s outing

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What began as a promising long-weekend getaway for a group of trekkers connected through Instagram ended in heartbreak near Jigani on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Ganesh Anjaneya Vinay, 30, an IIT Delhi postgraduate and associate user experience (UX) designer living in Halasuru, drowned after taking a dip in an abandoned, water-filled stone quarry.
Originally from Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, Vinay built his career in Bengaluru over the past four years. On October 2, he set out for a holiday trek with eight companions met through an Instagram trekking circle, including his fiancée, a veterinary doctor.
Midway through their journey, the group paused at a massive stone quarry near Yellammanadoddi. Decommissioned nearly 15 years ago, the pit had gradually become a deep rainwater reservoir, tempting the trekkers to step in for a swim.
The group spent nearly an hour and a half playing in the water before the outing took a sudden, fatal turn around 5.30 pm, when his friends realised Vinay was missing.
“For some time, I think the group might not have noticed Vinay. It appeared that he knew swimming and are investigating under what circumstances he drowned,” a police officer said.
His friends’ attempts to find him were unsuccessful, leading to an urgent distress call to the Jigani police. Local residents also joined in to help, though the vast quarry presented a significant challenge.
“It is an abandoned quarry. Not many go to that place. We got to know around 6 pm on the day of the incident, and it was a very vast place to search,” said Kalappa, a local resident.
A desparate search operation unfolded over the next two days. Initial efforts by local Fire and Emergency Services expanded to include teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and local divers. Authorities also called renowned expert scuba diver Eshwar Malpe and his team from coastal Karnataka to join the rescue efforts.
Following a non-stop effort, rescue crews retrieved Vinay’s body at around 9 am on Sunday. The Jigani police registered a case of unnatural death based on a complaint filed by his brother.
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