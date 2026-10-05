Bengaluru techie drowns in abandoned quarry during Instagram trekking group’s outing

What began as a promising long-weekend getaway for a group of trekkers connected through Instagram ended in heartbreak near Jigani on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Ganesh Anjaneya Vinay, 30, an IIT Delhi postgraduate and associate user experience (UX) designer living in Halasuru, drowned after taking a dip in an abandoned, water-filled stone quarry.

Originally from Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, Vinay built his career in Bengaluru over the past four years. On October 2, he set out for a holiday trek with eight companions met through an Instagram trekking circle, including his fiancée, a veterinary doctor.

Midway through their journey, the group paused at a massive stone quarry near Yellammanadoddi. Decommissioned nearly 15 years ago, the pit had gradually become a deep rainwater reservoir, tempting the trekkers to step in for a swim.