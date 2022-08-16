Bengaluru techie dies while hoisting national flag at house

August 16, 2022 10:06:35 pm
A 33-year-old software engineer died while trying to hoist the national flag after he fell from the second floor of his residence in Bengaluru on Sunday.
The deceased is identified as Vishwesh Kumar, son of Narayana Bhat who was living in Bengaluru’s HRBR Layout 5th block. He is a native of Sullia in the Dakshina Kannada district.
As part of PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, Kumar who was living on the ground floor with his wife and two-year-old daughter went to the second floor of the building to place the Tricolour and he accidentally slipped and fell down. The neighbours rushed him to a private hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. Hennur police have registered a case and are probing the incident.
Police said that Kumar was married two years ago and had shifted to Bengaluru then.
Subscriber Only Stories
Retired soldier dies during I-Day celebrations in Dakshina Kannada
In another incident, a retired soldier, Gangadhara Gowda, in Kadaba of Dakshina Kannada district died while participating in the 75th Independence Day celebrations Monday. According to the police, Gowda had come to Kadaba to hoist the national flag where he was the chief guest of the event. He gave a small speech on the importance of the freedom struggle and collapsed while hoisting the flag. He was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared he suffered from a massive cardiac arrest which led to his death.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic
Anurag Kashyap reveals YRF's 'biggest problem' after Shamshera, Samrat Prithviraj flop: Aditya Chopra shouldn't sit 'in a cave' and dictate to filmmakers
Why you should read ‘Thucydides’ Trap’ or ‘Operation Meghdoot’Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Tripura holds trial run of cargo transport using Chittagong, Mongla ports of Bangladesh
FIFA ban fails to dampen spirit of Durand Cup as 131st edition begins with pomp and fanfare
‘Main conspirator’ woman’s mother among five more arrested
‘You write what you know’: Lisa Kudrow addresses the lack of diversity in ‘Friends’
Aiming for world record, state appeals to citizens to sing national anthem at 11am on Wednesday
Rishi Sunak pledges civil service overhaul if elected UK PM
Sylvester Stallone on his love for action films and its heroes: ‘It’s almost as though they’re gods’
Sudan floods continue to tear up homes; 66 people killed
Olympic champion Ellia Green finds liberation in transition
House of the Dragon early reactions: Viewers say it’s ‘akin to early Thrones’, dragons get a thumbs up
Of Panch Prans, 4 Ds, 5 Ts and 2ab: PM Modi’s number count
Indian Army issues RFP for procurement of Quantum Key Distribution technology