Bengaluru techie dies while hoisting national flag at house

A 33-year-old software engineer died while trying to hoist the national flag after he fell from the second floor of his residence in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The deceased is identified as Vishwesh Kumar, son of Narayana Bhat who was living in Bengaluru’s HRBR Layout 5th block. He is a native of Sullia in the Dakshina Kannada district.

As part of PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, Kumar who was living on the ground floor with his wife and two-year-old daughter went to the second floor of the building to place the Tricolour and he accidentally slipped and fell down. The neighbours rushed him to a private hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. Hennur police have registered a case and are probing the incident.

Police said that Kumar was married two years ago and had shifted to Bengaluru then.

Retired soldier dies during I-Day celebrations in Dakshina Kannada

In another incident, a retired soldier, Gangadhara Gowda, in Kadaba of Dakshina Kannada district died while participating in the 75th Independence Day celebrations Monday. According to the police, Gowda had come to Kadaba to hoist the national flag where he was the chief guest of the event. He gave a small speech on the importance of the freedom struggle and collapsed while hoisting the flag. He was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared he suffered from a massive cardiac arrest which led to his death.