Bengaluru techie booked for stealing IT firm’s source code worth Rs 87 crore

The Whitefield Cyber police station in Bengaluru has booked a senior employee of an IT company for allegedly stealing the company’s proprietary software source code valued at €8 million (approximately Rs 87 crore) and transferring it to his personal email account without authorisation. A notice has also been issued to the accused, the police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Ashtosh Nigam, was working as a senior manager– research scientist and had been employed with the company since February 1, 2020. The offence allegedly took place on October 11, 2025, when Nigam is said to have accessed without authorisation and exfiltrated confidential source code and sensitive software data belonging to the company.