Bengaluru techie arrested after accident reveals boy’s body in car boot

Accused Bhaskar Reddy allegedly told the police that the boy found dead in his car had died in an accident. (Image generated using AI)

A Bengaluru IT professional was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and murdering his 13-year-old neighbour after his car crashed on Wednesday night, leading the police to the boy’s body in the boot, exposing a Rs 1 crore ransom plot.

The accused, Bhaskar Reddy, who previously studied in the United Kingdom, had lived in the same neighbourhood as the victim, Prajwal, a resident of Vinayaka Nagar in Yelahanka, for over five years and was known to the boy’s family, the police said on Friday night.

According to the police, Reddy’s father allegedly had debts of nearly Rs 3 crore. Reddy allegedly planned to kidnap Prajwal, demand a ransom of around Rs 1 crore from the boy’s father, a real estate businessman, and clear the debts.