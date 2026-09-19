Bengaluru techie arrested after accident reveals boy’s body in car boot

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A Bengaluru IT professional was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and murdering his 13-year-old neighbour after his car crashed on Wednesday night, leading the police to the boy’s body in the boot, exposing a Rs 1 crore ransom plot.
The accused, Bhaskar Reddy, who previously studied in the United Kingdom, had lived in the same neighbourhood as the victim, Prajwal, a resident of Vinayaka Nagar in Yelahanka, for over five years and was known to the boy’s family, the police said on Friday night.
According to the police, Reddy’s father allegedly had debts of nearly Rs 3 crore. Reddy allegedly planned to kidnap Prajwal, demand a ransom of around Rs 1 crore from the boy’s father, a real estate businessman, and clear the debts.
The police said Reddy went to Prajwal’s house around 7.30 pm on Wednesday, when the boy’s father was away. The accused allegedly lured him by saying they would buy crackers for the Ganapati celebrations and that he would allow him to drive the car. Prajwal allegedly got into the car without informing his mother, the police said.
Reddy was allegedly accompanied by a school bus cleaner. The two allegedly took Prajwal to an abandoned area and assaulted him with a wooden rod, hitting him on the back of the head. After he fell unconscious, they allegedly struck him with two hollow cement bricks, killing him, the police said, adding that both were inebriated.
The police said Reddy initially intended to take Prajwal’s body to Andhra Pradesh and demand ransom from his father. On his way, the car allegedly hit an electricity pole. Reddy, however, continued driving. When the car reached the Chikkajala police station limits, near the exit gate of Mahavira Apartments, it allegedly rammed two parked vehicles and stopped, police said.
When the police were alerted, they reached the spot and searched the vehicle—only to find Prajwal’s body inside the boot.
“Initially, the accused claimed that the boy had died in an accident and that he was trying to dispose of the body out of fear. However, we had doubts about his version. During the investigation, it became clear that it was a case of murder,” G K Mithun, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East), told the media.
A kidnapping and murder case was lodged. Reddy’s associate fled the spot and is absconding. Investigators are questioning Reddy to establish the circumstances leading to the killing and ascertain the exact role of the absconding accused. The car has been seized.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram