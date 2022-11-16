scorecardresearch
India using technology as weapon against poverty, says PM Modi

The PM noted that the number of unicorn startups has doubled since 2021.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

India is using technology as a weapon in the war against poverty, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, in his virtual inaugural address to Bengaluru Tech Summit.

He also said India is no more a place known for red tape, it is known for red carpet for investors.

“India has many excellent factors coming together”, he told the 25th edition of Asia’s largest technology event being held at the iconic Bengaluru palace.

“Your investment and our innovation can do wonders. Your trust and our tech talent can make things happen,” Modi said

