Bengaluru tech summit concludes, minister says Karnataka will set up ‘Start-up Silicon Valley Bridge’

Karnataka Minister for Electronics, IT, BT and S&T, Higher Education, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Dr C N Aswath Narayan Friday announced the setting up of a ‘Start-up Silicon Valley Bridge’ to facilitate skilled employees of the state to work for start-ups located in USA’s Silicon Valley, which according to minister are facing human resource shortage.

In his valedictory address at the 24th edition of the ‘Bengaluru Tech Summit-2021’ (BTS) in the city, the minister said the bridge will also serve as a connection between start-ups of both the countries enabling sharing of knowledge and other resources as a part of the new initiative.

“‘Beyond Bengaluru StartUp Grid’ will be set up to facilitate growth of emerging industries in other cities of the state outside Bengaluru,” he added.

Taking a cue from the success story of India’s leading stock broking company Zerodha, a homegrown fintech venture, Narayan announced the constitution of a fintech task force to attract investments in the financial sector. He said the government plans to set up a Centre of Excellence (CoE) and a back office in Mangaluru for the purpose. Similarly, an entrepreneur has evinced interest in setting up an electric battery manufacturing unit at Hubballi, he said.

The minister said BTS 2021 has attracted investments to the tune of more than Rs 5,000 crore in the aftermath of the announcement of the government’s new ESDM policy with industries evincing interest in setting up semiconductor plants, motors for air conditioners, solar cell units, and electric vehicle among others.

He said for the first time, the government of Karnataka conducted pre-events in the cities of Mangaluru, Hubballi, and Mysuru in the run-up to the BTS 2021 to promote the concept of industries going beyond Bengaluru. “Tech Summit was held in these clusters with strong participation notwithstanding the pandemic,” he said.

The minister said the Karnataka government has received invitations from various participating countries in the BTS 2021 to visit their countries to further strengthen investment ties.

He said the Sydney Conclave and the Indo-US Conclave were successes as it saw the interaction between prime ministers of India and Australia and the US Consul General in Chennai, respectively.

The next, 25th edition (silver jubilee) of BTS, will be held in 2022 between November 16 and 18. “The next BTS will be bigger and better and all preparations will go to make it grand and successful than its previous editions,” he added.

E V Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of IT-BT and Science & Technology said the event clocked 26,863 registered delegates with about 49,935 attendees.

He said BTS-2021 has reached more than four crore viewers, including 2.93 crore impressions, through various social media channels, including digital channels and 98,10,500 viewers through mainstream media.

He said the BTS 2021 meet saw the conduct of eight plenary sessions, 75 sessions in four tracks, 18 sessions on-demand and 343 speakers.

He said for the first time 48 countries participated in the annual tech event apart from 27 EU nations and 54 Commonwealth countries.

Reddy said the event saw three ministerial-level delegations and the participation of 1,253 international delegates.

The BTS 2021 meet saw 2,130 emails exchanged 688 meetings conducted, he said, adding that the event also saw 340 expo participants from Australia, Pennsylvania, the US, the UK, Toronto-Canada, New South Wales and Germany besides 24,511 visitors.

Due to the pandemic in 2020, the technology event saw 8,507 registered delegates and 19,381 attendees. In 2020, there were 12 keynote sessions and 93 sessions on four tracks. The event saw the participation of 357 speakers, 25 countries, 731 international delegates, 10 ministerial-level delegations, and eight MoUs announced, Ramana Reddy said.