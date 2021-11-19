HCL among companies to invest Rs 5,000 crore in Karnataka: minister

Karnataka Minister for Higher Education, IT and BT, Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Thursday said HCL, Applied Material, Rakon, and Chint have come forward to invest more than Rs 5,000 crore in the state.

Addressing reporters at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2021, he said the investment will help generate more than 15,000 jobs in the state.

He also said taking cue from the attractive electronic systems design and manufacturing policy announced by the government, IFB and Tejas have evinced interest in setting up their manufacturing facility in the state. Besides, GTM has also conveyed its expression of interest to set up a unit in Chamarajanagar.

Of the companies that have shown interest in investment, Dr Narayan said some have been provided with land, while facilities are expected to be extended to others.

The minister said as a result of the investment, facilities to manufacture semiconductors, electronics, solar cells, washing machines, and motors for air conditioners will be possible.

On Wednesday, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu had inaugurated the 24th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit, which will be a three-day event held in a hybrid format this time.

The summit is being jointly organised by the Department of Electronics, IT & BT of the government of Karnataka and the Software Technology Parks of India.