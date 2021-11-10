Bengaluru Tech Summit from November 17-19; Venkaiah Naidu to inaugurate

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu will inaugurate the 24th edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit 2021 in Bengaluru next week. The summit is organised by the Department of Electronics, IT & BT of the Government of Karnataka jointly with Software Technology Parks of India, from November 17-19.

Speaking at the curtain raiser event on Tuesday C.N Ashwath Narayan, Karnataka’s Minister for Electronics, said, “The technological innovations are redefining the future, and it is in this context that Bengaluru Tech Summit 2021 becomes more relevant. It has emerged as a trendsetter event globally and has become India’s leading technology summit.”

More than 30 countries, including Japan, Sweden, UK, Canada, Australia, Israel, Germany, France, Lithuania, Switzerland, Vietnam, Taiwan, Denmark, Netherlands, Finland, and other members of the European Union are expected to participate in the summit. The summit is scheduled to have 300 speakers, over 20,000 exhibitors, over 5000 startups, and expect an overall digital reach to over half a million people.

According to the state government, the theme for the edition is ‘Driving the next’, and will highlight the role of digital and technological innovations which drove and supported the growth of multiple sectors in a post-pandemic world.

The event will witness the coming together of global tech leaders, Indian corporates, and startups from IT, deep tech, and biotech, showcasing disruptive technologies, forging partnerships and alliances.

S Gopalakrishnan (Kris), Co-Founder, Infosys, Chairman of Axilor Venture, and Chairman, Karnataka Vision Group on Information Technology said there is a significant amount of adoption of technology during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We witnessed rapid adoption of digital technologies during the COVID-19 crisis. It is essential that industry and tech leaders come together to understand and strategise on the emerging opportunities in the IT field,” Gopalakrishnan said.

The events at the summit will include multi-track conferences, international exhibition, global innovation alliance, start-up focus, national rural IT quiz, biotech posters, STPI IT Export Awards, Smart Bio Awards, and start-up unicorn felicitations.

Meanwhile, new features added this year are India USA Tech Conclave, India Innovation Alliance, Bengaluru Next Conclave with Leadership Conclave, and Startup conclave and a showcase of Science Gallery.