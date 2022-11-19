Bengaluru Tech Summit ends with 5-point declaration document

Karnataka Minister for IT & Biotechnology and Science and Technology Dr C N Aswath Narayan released a five-point declaration document adopted at the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2022 as the curtains went down on the 25th edition of the IT meet in the capital city of Bengaluru Friday.

The declaration document envisages establishing a startup park near Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, setting up research and development (R&D) labs in 50 colleges in Karnataka, establishing science and technology research centres in universities, achieving synergy between educational institutions and the IT-BT companies and building relations between academia and educational institutions.

The declaration document was released in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal.

Speaking at the valedictory function, minister Aswath Narayan said that the summit saw 32 participating countries, 4.52 lakh visitors that reached out to about 4.99 crore visitors through social media and other forms of media. As many as 26,000 registered delegates participated in the meet and about 50,000 visited the stalls, he said.

A total of 12 MoUs were signed and 28 new products were launched at the meet.

‘Booster Kit’ initiative launched’

The minister also launched the ‘Booster Kit’ initiative on Friday which aims to support the growth of startups in the state. As part of the initiative, the government inked nine MoUs at Bengaluru Tech Summit with ecosystem partners, which included Google, Paytm, HDFC, RazorPay, Microsoft, The GAIN, Dayanand Sagar Entrepreneurship Research and Business incubation, AWS Activate, and StrongHer Ventures.

Narayan said that as per the initiative, startups that have got registered in ‘Karnataka Startup Cell’, will get banking, fintech, market expansion, sustainable business, and transaction support. The initiative also includes accelerator support, incubation support, and guidance for women entrepreneurs besides providing cloud-based services. It would also facilitate office infrastructure, laboratories, the experience of experts, and necessary funding.

At the valedictory function, union minister Piyush Goyal said that India was on the path to becoming a $30-trillion economy and a developed nation by 2047.

He said that the central government is encouraging small businesses by providing equal opportunities by flagging off the open data e-commerce system which is also originating from the tech city of Bengaluru.

He also highlighted that startups have played an integral role in driving India’s economy, especially after Covid-19.

“Many countries were facing high inflationary pressures in their economies but India has managed to stay afloat and keep the inflation under check. Startups were playing the role of booster doses in leading an economic recovery,” he said.