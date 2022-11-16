Bengaluru Tech Summit: 6 new high-tech cities will come up in Karnataka in 6 months, says CM Bommai

Addressing the 25th edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit Wednesday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavarj Bommai announced that six new high-tech cities in Hubbali, Dharwad, Mysore, Mangaluru, central Karnataka, and one near Bengaluru, will be built within six months. Bommai said that the high-tech cities would be centered around promoting science and technology and innovative ideas for the growth of Karnataka.

CM Bommai also said that a startup park will also be built near the airport within six months. The multi-modal park will be a knowledge hub allowing entrepreneurs to reflect and develop startup ideas for the overall development of the state and nation.

“The decision to build a startup park and high-tech cities has been made after realising the enthusiasm and the scope for developing startup ideas in Bengaluru,” said Bommai.

The CM also called upon technology experts and entrepreneurs to present innovative ideas to address the problems of urban high-tech cities and increase the ease of living in such cities.

Bommai also stressed the need to introduce eco-friendly innovations to ensure sustainable growth. “The natural resources around us are dwindling at an alarming rate every year. The development comes at the cost of nature and natural resources. Hence, I urge the scientific and technological community to come up with eco-friendly innovations, eco-friendly ideas, eco-friendly tech, so that we can preserve our resources for the future just like how our forefathers did so in the past,” said Bommai, while adding that eco-friendly innovation even in the field of biotechnology is important to increase the longevity of human species.