Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

Bengaluru-based tech-start up deploys first-of-its-kind wireless 4G, 5G connectivity

The start-up, incubated at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, deployed GigaMesh to provide internet connectivity to a school at Nidavanda village in Bangalore Rural district.

The transmission helped provide online education to government school students by teachers of a Bengaluru-based NGO eVidyaloka. (Express Photo)
Written by Subhashini Ramasamy

Bengaluru-based tech start-up Astrome Technologies has completed its first successful deployment of GigaMesh, a product that facilitates 4G and 5G connectivity, in rural parts of Karnataka.

GigaMesh is a transceiver (transmitter and receiver) with the ability to transmit high-speed data wirelessly. Manjunath Rao, technical sales manager, Astrome Technologies, said that two GigaMesh devices are used for the purpose.

Also Read |Bengaluru Tech Summit ends with 5-point declaration document

One device was connected to the BharathNet internet facility at Sompura Gram Panchayat and another at the Government Primary School in Nidavanda. “Both transceivers should be in the line of sight for effective transmission of data. At Sompura, a GigaMesh was installed atop a tower, while it was atop a building at Nidavanda village,” he said.

The device at Nidavanda was connected to the school wi-fi access point with the help of a 100-metre fibre cable. Earlier, remote villages were connected physically with the help of optical fibre cables which was a costly exercise. “These devices ensure that internet connectivity is provided wirelessly and at a lower cost,” he added.

Read Also |This startup wants to make listening to the heart and lungs easier with ‘Taal’ digital stethoscope

“We are very glad to see the first deployment under the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) contract being accepted so well. Through this, we have managed to bring high-speed connectivity to Nidavanda village and are looking forward to more such successful deployments in the future,” Neha Sataka, founder and CEO of Astrome Technologies, said in a statement.

Read Also |Bengaluru Tech Summit: Google partners with Karnataka to support startups, promote digital payments

The transmission helped provide online education to government school students by teachers of a Bengaluru-based NGO eVidyaloka.

The project was awarded by USOF of the Department of Telecom (DoT), Ministry of Communications.

(Subhashini Ramasamy is an intern with the Indian Express)

First published on: 13-12-2022 at 01:40:05 pm
