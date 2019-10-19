Bengaluru teacher thrashes student over joke, video goes viral

Toggle Menu
The incident took place on Monday but the video went viral on social media on Friday. The attacker has been identified as Harish, an English teacher who was working in this college from the past two months as a guest lecture.

A video recorded by one of the students showed the teacher slapping the victim several times and also throwing a bag at him.

A guest lecturer of a private pre-university college in Rajajinagar, North Bengaluru, was dismissed from service after a video of him allegedly thrashing a student in the classroom went viral on social media.

According to the police, Harish, who is an English teacher, lost his cool after the student cracked a joke on him inside the classroom. A video recorded by one of the students showed the teacher slapping the victim several times and also throwing a bag at him.

A Rajajinagar police said, “We have registered a complaint against the lecturer and sent a notice to the college management and have sought details of the incident.”

In a Facebook post, Karnataka State Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said, “The private college management has decided to terminate the services of the ‘villain’ lecturer and a police complaint has also been filed.”

