Bengaluru teacher thrashes student over joke, video goes viral

A guest lecturer of a private pre-university college in Rajajinagar, North Bengaluru, was dismissed from service after a video of him allegedly thrashing a student in the classroom went viral on social media.

According to the police, Harish, who is an English teacher, lost his cool after the student cracked a joke on him inside the classroom. A video recorded by one of the students showed the teacher slapping the victim several times and also throwing a bag at him.

Harish was teaching as a guest lecturer in the college for the past two months.

A Rajajinagar police said, “We have registered a complaint against the lecturer and sent a notice to the college management and have sought details of the incident.”

In a Facebook post, Karnataka State Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said, “The private college management has decided to terminate the services of the ‘villain’ lecturer and a police complaint has also been filed.”